3033 Grace Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Close to Mall of Georgia. Spacious two story home with a bonus room upon entry. Quite wooded back yard for privacy. Newer Carpet throughout home with convenient laundry room up stairs. Great home for a large family. One time $500 non refundable pet fee due at signing. Owner will allow one pet and a picture will need to be provided of pet before signing. Current tenants are currently moving out and home will be available May 1st 2019. Home is not available for showing until Weekends.