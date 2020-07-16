3019 Morgan Spring Trl

Amenities

Newly 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertop. overlooks the light-filled family room with views of the outdoor. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout Downstairs. New Stainless appliances. Loft on the second floor. Smart home includes blue-tooth deadbolt on front entry, Ring Pro video doorbell, Wi-Fi enabled light switches, Wi-Fi thermostats with 7 days weather forecasting, event-based air cleaning, and humidity control through apps.

No Pets Allowed



