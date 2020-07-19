2990 Hampton Bay Cv

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2923fc09a ---- Outstanding 5 bedroom/4 bath home for rent in the Mill Creek school district. Hardwoods throughout, spacious living room and dining room, and bedroom on main. Kitchen boasts a large island, tons of cabinet space, and upgraded counters. 4 bedrooms upstairs PLUS a large bonus room with built in desk and upstairs laundry. Huge master bathroom with walk in closet and a separate master closet nook for closet space. Huge flat, fenced backyard with newly planted privacy trees. Lot extends behind the fence. 2 Car Garage Disposal Double Vanity Island Large Bonus Room Laundry Room Range/Oven Small Pets Allowed Stainless Appliances Water Softener