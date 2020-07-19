All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

2990 Hampton Bay Cv

2990 Hampton Bay Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2990 Hampton Bay Cove, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2923fc09a ---- Outstanding 5 bedroom/4 bath home for rent in the Mill Creek school district. Hardwoods throughout, spacious living room and dining room, and bedroom on main. Kitchen boasts a large island, tons of cabinet space, and upgraded counters. 4 bedrooms upstairs PLUS a large bonus room with built in desk and upstairs laundry. Huge master bathroom with walk in closet and a separate master closet nook for closet space. Huge flat, fenced backyard with newly planted privacy trees. Lot extends behind the fence. 2 Car Garage Disposal Double Vanity Island Large Bonus Room Laundry Room Range/Oven Small Pets Allowed Stainless Appliances Water Softener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv have any available units?
2990 Hampton Bay Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv have?
Some of 2990 Hampton Bay Cv's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Hampton Bay Cv currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Hampton Bay Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Hampton Bay Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 2990 Hampton Bay Cv is pet friendly.
Does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv offer parking?
Yes, 2990 Hampton Bay Cv offers parking.
Does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2990 Hampton Bay Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv have a pool?
No, 2990 Hampton Bay Cv does not have a pool.
Does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv have accessible units?
No, 2990 Hampton Bay Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 2990 Hampton Bay Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2990 Hampton Bay Cv have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2990 Hampton Bay Cv has units with air conditioning.
