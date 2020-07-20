299 Corine Court

Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking

Lovely brick front, gently used home less than 2 years old waiting for your family!! Must see. Perfect for executive relocation. Including Good schools and location close to downtown Lawrenceville!

----Combined Income must be 3X's lease amount (will be verified)

----Criminal background check will be done on all adults

----Credit history will be a determining factor as well

----$50 per adult application fee

----NO Pets allowed

----Deposit plus first months rent (2X's Lease amount) due at contract signing

Please call, text or email for appointment to view.