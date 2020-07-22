All apartments in Gwinnett County
2972 Weston Brook Lane
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:17 AM

2972 Weston Brook Lane

2972 Weston Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2972 Weston Brook Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for February move in/......owner almost moved out. Neat and tidy home with easy access to I-85 and Mall area. All bedrooms up and main level offers three living and dining separate areas. NO pets please and good credit is expected.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have any available units?
2972 Weston Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have?
Some of 2972 Weston Brook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2972 Weston Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Weston Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 Weston Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2972 Weston Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2972 Weston Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2972 Weston Brook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 2972 Weston Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2972 Weston Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2972 Weston Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2972 Weston Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
