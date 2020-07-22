Ready for February move in/......owner almost moved out. Neat and tidy home with easy access to I-85 and Mall area. All bedrooms up and main level offers three living and dining separate areas. NO pets please and good credit is expected.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have any available units?
2972 Weston Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2972 Weston Brook Lane have?
Some of 2972 Weston Brook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2972 Weston Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Weston Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.