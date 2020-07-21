All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

2959 Heritage Oaks Cir

2959 Heritage Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Heritage Oaks Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bed/2.5 bath home in Apalachee Heritage Subdivision.Spacious floorplan with all appliances included. Fully fenced backyard backs to neighborhood green space for privacy. Oversized two story family room open to kitchen with large eating area. Separate Dining room and living room/office. All bedrooms up & laundry room up. Full unfinished bsmt. Swim/Tennis neighborhood close to Apalachee Trophy Golf Club. Professionally managed. 2 year lease required. Discount for 3 yr lease or longer. Pets considered on individual basis. Renters ins. required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir have any available units?
2959 Heritage Oaks Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir have?
Some of 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Heritage Oaks Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir offers parking.
Does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir has a pool.
Does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir have accessible units?
No, 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2959 Heritage Oaks Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
