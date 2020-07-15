All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2847 Asteria Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2847 Asteria Pointe
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2847 Asteria Pointe

2847 Asteria Pointe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2847 Asteria Pointe, Gwinnett County, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
You will LOVE this Spacious house!!! Gourmet Kit w/Granite c-tops, Upgraded cabinets, Tiled backsplash, Hardwood floors throughout the main level with wall to wall carpet upstairs. Four bedrooms with three full baths, includes guest suite on main with full bath. Large master bedroom with sitting area that leads into a spacious bathroom with double sinks. Oversized master closet. Two-Story Foyer. Separate dining, living, Fireside Two-Story Family Room. Full daylight unfinished BASEMENT. Professionally designed, gorgeous, private, peaceful backyard. OVERSIZED beautiful deck .This house is in immaculate condition and move in ready. Perfect location to downtown Duluth, malls, golfing, I-85, and other great shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Asteria Pointe have any available units?
2847 Asteria Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2847 Asteria Pointe have?
Some of 2847 Asteria Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Asteria Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Asteria Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Asteria Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, 2847 Asteria Pointe is pet friendly.
Does 2847 Asteria Pointe offer parking?
No, 2847 Asteria Pointe does not offer parking.
Does 2847 Asteria Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Asteria Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Asteria Pointe have a pool?
No, 2847 Asteria Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Asteria Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2847 Asteria Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Asteria Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Asteria Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Asteria Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 2847 Asteria Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College