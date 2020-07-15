2847 Asteria Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

You will LOVE this Spacious house!!! Gourmet Kit w/Granite c-tops, Upgraded cabinets, Tiled backsplash, Hardwood floors throughout the main level with wall to wall carpet upstairs. Four bedrooms with three full baths, includes guest suite on main with full bath. Large master bedroom with sitting area that leads into a spacious bathroom with double sinks. Oversized master closet. Two-Story Foyer. Separate dining, living, Fireside Two-Story Family Room. Full daylight unfinished BASEMENT. Professionally designed, gorgeous, private, peaceful backyard. OVERSIZED beautiful deck .This house is in immaculate condition and move in ready. Perfect location to downtown Duluth, malls, golfing, I-85, and other great shopping.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



