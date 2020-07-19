All apartments in Gwinnett County
2830 Broxton Mill Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2830 Broxton Mill Court

2830 Broxton Mill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Broxton Mill Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.

Lovely Move-in Ready Three Bedroom Ranch Home With Three Full Baths! This Home Is Larger Than It Looks And Has So Many Upgrades! Contemporary Eat-in Kitchen Features Appliances, Light-colored Cabinetry, Custom Tile Flooring, And Designer Tile Backsplash. Beautiful Family Room With Hardwood Flooring And Decorative Stone Fireplace. Finished Basement With A Laundry Room And Modern Bath Along With 4 More Rooms. Enjoy Relaxing Or Entertaining On The Back Deck Overlooking The Private Backyard. This Home Is A Must See And Won't Last Long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Is Not Available For Section 8.

County: Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Timberloch;
Sq. Footage: 2500;
Year Built: 1982;
Beds 3 / Baths: 3;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Centerville;
Middle School: Shiloh;
High School: Shiloh;

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1343
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Broxton Mill Court have any available units?
2830 Broxton Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2830 Broxton Mill Court have?
Some of 2830 Broxton Mill Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Broxton Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Broxton Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Broxton Mill Court pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Broxton Mill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2830 Broxton Mill Court offer parking?
No, 2830 Broxton Mill Court does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Broxton Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Broxton Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Broxton Mill Court have a pool?
No, 2830 Broxton Mill Court does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Broxton Mill Court have accessible units?
No, 2830 Broxton Mill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Broxton Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Broxton Mill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Broxton Mill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Broxton Mill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
