2830 Broxton Mill Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.



Lovely Move-in Ready Three Bedroom Ranch Home With Three Full Baths! This Home Is Larger Than It Looks And Has So Many Upgrades! Contemporary Eat-in Kitchen Features Appliances, Light-colored Cabinetry, Custom Tile Flooring, And Designer Tile Backsplash. Beautiful Family Room With Hardwood Flooring And Decorative Stone Fireplace. Finished Basement With A Laundry Room And Modern Bath Along With 4 More Rooms. Enjoy Relaxing Or Entertaining On The Back Deck Overlooking The Private Backyard. This Home Is A Must See And Won't Last Long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Is Not Available For Section 8.



County: Gwinnett;

Subdivision: Timberloch;

Sq. Footage: 2500;

Year Built: 1982;

Beds 3 / Baths: 3;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Centerville;

Middle School: Shiloh;

High School: Shiloh;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1982



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1343

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.