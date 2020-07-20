All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2782 Saddle Horn Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2782 Saddle Horn Pl
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2782 Saddle Horn Pl

2782 Saddle Horn Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2782 Saddle Horn Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Newly renovated - Property Id: 124758

This property is located in a small subdivision, with only two streets. Very little traffic makes it ideal for children to play outside and a quiet space for relaxing on the spacious front porch. With one of the five bedrooms located downstairs, this property will be sure to provide privacy for extra privacy for guest. Upstairs has a spacious loft area!!! Master bath with vanity and garden tub. Spacious walk-in closets in all bedrooms upstairs. 2 door but 3 car garage!! This property is a steal for a large family!!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124758
Property Id 124758

(RLNE4949912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl have any available units?
2782 Saddle Horn Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl have?
Some of 2782 Saddle Horn Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2782 Saddle Horn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2782 Saddle Horn Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2782 Saddle Horn Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2782 Saddle Horn Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2782 Saddle Horn Pl offers parking.
Does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2782 Saddle Horn Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl have a pool?
No, 2782 Saddle Horn Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl have accessible units?
No, 2782 Saddle Horn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2782 Saddle Horn Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2782 Saddle Horn Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2782 Saddle Horn Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College