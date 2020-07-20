2782 Saddle Horn Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Newly renovated - Property Id: 124758



This property is located in a small subdivision, with only two streets. Very little traffic makes it ideal for children to play outside and a quiet space for relaxing on the spacious front porch. With one of the five bedrooms located downstairs, this property will be sure to provide privacy for extra privacy for guest. Upstairs has a spacious loft area!!! Master bath with vanity and garden tub. Spacious walk-in closets in all bedrooms upstairs. 2 door but 3 car garage!! This property is a steal for a large family!!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124758

Property Id 124758



(RLNE4949912)