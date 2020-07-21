Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2762 Pierce Brennen Ct Lawrenceville, GA 30043



***This home does not accept housing voucher***



Home features 1 car garage with auto opener. Downstairs has stainless steel appliances, dining area, Livingroom with corner fireplace. Back yard is fenced in with sitting patio area. Upstairs features split roommate plan. Each bedroom has a private bath walk in closets. Open loft area upstairs that over looks backyard. Washer/dryer included.



Schools: Rock Springs Elementary

Creekland Middle

Collins Hill High