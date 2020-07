Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

2758 Laurel Valley Trail Available 10/01/19 UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH END UNIT !!! - UPDATED END UNIT WITH TONS OF UPGRADES, OPEN FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE MASTER BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE VANITIES, SEPARATE TILE SHOWER, JETTED WHIRLPOOL TUB AND WALK-IN CLOSET, ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOM COULD BE 2nd MASTER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE BATHROOM, 3RD BEDROOM ON LOWER LEVEL WITH FULL BATH, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN AND LOWER LEVEL, SEPARATE BUILT IN OFFICE, BUILT IN SPEAKERS THROUGH-OUT HOME, SCREENED PORCH LEADS TO OPEN DECK. 2 CAR GARAGE....



