Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 years old home. This home is close to Mall of Georgia, restaurants and entertainment. Open floor plan with fabulous kitchen with island over looking the family room, granite counter top with hardwood floors on main, family room with fireplace with a fenced private backyard.