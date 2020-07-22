2690 Waverly Hills Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tastefully remodeled townhome with new flooring & new paint with a one car garage and a long driveway that can fit several vehicles. The kitchen features new granite countertops, new sink. Second floor is split bdrm floor plan, and a loft ideal for an office. Master bdrm equipped with a walk-in closet and master bath features a dbl sink vanity and large bath tub. HVAC and water heater are just over a year old. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, GA 316 and and I-85. Completely move in ready with several upgrades!