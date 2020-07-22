All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2690 Waverly Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2690 Waverly Hills Dr
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

2690 Waverly Hills Dr

2690 Waverly Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2690 Waverly Hills Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully remodeled townhome with new flooring & new paint with a one car garage and a long driveway that can fit several vehicles. The kitchen features new granite countertops, new sink. Second floor is split bdrm floor plan, and a loft ideal for an office. Master bdrm equipped with a walk-in closet and master bath features a dbl sink vanity and large bath tub. HVAC and water heater are just over a year old. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, GA 316 and and I-85. Completely move in ready with several upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr have any available units?
2690 Waverly Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr have?
Some of 2690 Waverly Hills Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Waverly Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Waverly Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Waverly Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Waverly Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Waverly Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Waverly Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 2690 Waverly Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 2690 Waverly Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2690 Waverly Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Waverly Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2690 Waverly Hills Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College