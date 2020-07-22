2690 Waverly Hills Dr

Amenities
Tastefully remodeled townhome with new flooring & new paint with a one car garage and a long driveway that can fit several vehicles. The kitchen features new granite countertops, new sink. Second floor is split bdrm floor plan, and a loft ideal for an office. Master bdrm equipped with a walk-in closet and master bath features a dbl sink vanity and large bath tub. HVAC and water heater are just over a year old. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, GA 316 and and I-85. Completely move in ready with several upgrades!