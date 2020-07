Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Kevin Chan at (678) 200-9888. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6591415 to view more pictures of this property. Nice two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in cul-de-sac lot. conveniently located in Duluth that is near everything! Sought after school!