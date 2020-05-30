Amenities

2552 Weycroft Lane Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON!! 3 bd/ 2.0 ba Ranch in the "Mill Creek School" cluster. - Pristine Home in Mill Creek School Cluster on Level Lot w/ nice entrance foyer, formal dining room w/ picture molding, awesome family room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceiling & view to kitchen. Charming breakfast bar, highlighted w/ pendant lights that overlooks "Chef's Kitchen" . Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets & counter space. Breakfast area w/ sliding door to the back yard. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & spa-like bath. 2 Add'l bedrooms & a 2nd full bath. Enjoy the Back Yard w/ elegant covered patio, open deck & denced yard.



Schools: Ft Daniel E.S., Osborne M.S., Mill Creek H.S.



Pets: Small dog under 25 lbs *may* be considered.



Directions: I-85 North, exit right Hamilton Mill. Right on 124, left on 324, right on Old Fountain Rd. Right into subdivision. Rt on Cardillo. Right on Weycroft to end of street. Home is on the left..



Availability: Available August 7th. HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING UNTIL AUGUST 7TH.

No Cats Allowed



