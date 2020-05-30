All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2552 Weycroft Lane

2552 Weycroft Lane · (404) 901-1170
Location

2552 Weycroft Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2552 Weycroft Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1826 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2552 Weycroft Lane Available 08/07/20 COMING SOON!! 3 bd/ 2.0 ba Ranch in the "Mill Creek School" cluster. - Pristine Home in Mill Creek School Cluster on Level Lot w/ nice entrance foyer, formal dining room w/ picture molding, awesome family room w/ fireplace, vaulted ceiling & view to kitchen. Charming breakfast bar, highlighted w/ pendant lights that overlooks "Chef's Kitchen" . Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets & counter space. Breakfast area w/ sliding door to the back yard. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & spa-like bath. 2 Add'l bedrooms & a 2nd full bath. Enjoy the Back Yard w/ elegant covered patio, open deck & denced yard.

Schools: Ft Daniel E.S., Osborne M.S., Mill Creek H.S.

Pets: Small dog under 25 lbs *may* be considered.

Directions: I-85 North, exit right Hamilton Mill. Right on 124, left on 324, right on Old Fountain Rd. Right into subdivision. Rt on Cardillo. Right on Weycroft to end of street. Home is on the left..

Availability: Available August 7th. HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING UNTIL AUGUST 7TH.
Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/
Or call: 470-709-0633

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Weycroft Lane have any available units?
2552 Weycroft Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2552 Weycroft Lane have?
Some of 2552 Weycroft Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Weycroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Weycroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Weycroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Weycroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Weycroft Lane offer parking?
No, 2552 Weycroft Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2552 Weycroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Weycroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Weycroft Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2552 Weycroft Lane has a pool.
Does 2552 Weycroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 2552 Weycroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Weycroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2552 Weycroft Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 Weycroft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 Weycroft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
