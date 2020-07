Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new modern design and open kitchen townhome for rent. Great location, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Close to all the restaurants, supermarkets and easy access to I-85, I-285, Buford Hwy and Peachtree Industrial. This townhouse is one of the few homes that has a bonus deck on the back. Great community. Available on December 7th. Serious inquiries only.