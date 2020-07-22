2469 Bold spring rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Live in a historic home. Originally built in 1900 but got 100% Renovated. Raised the ceiling to 10 f.. Brand New Plumbing, Electric Wiring, HVAC, Ducting, Insulation, Windows, Doors, Roof, Sub Flooring, Flooring, Kitchen Cabinets, appliances,, Bathroom, Walls, tiles, Fireplaces, etc.



Must have 3 times of rental income. No eviction in the near past. No pets and Small family preferred.

4 bedroom 2 bath. Historic home TOTALLY RENOVATED, 100%! Please look at some before and after pictures at Zillow. Corner lot in quiet area of Dacula! Brand New Roof, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Septic Tank, bathrooms, kitchen with granite & top of the line appliances, sun room room, Hardwood floors through out! MUST SEE! Potential commercial property.