All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2469 Bold spring rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2469 Bold spring rd
Last updated April 19 2020 at 7:02 PM

2469 Bold spring rd

2469 Bold Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2469 Bold Springs Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Live in a historic home. Originally built in 1900 but got 100% Renovated. Raised the ceiling to 10 f.. Brand New Plumbing, Electric Wiring, HVAC, Ducting, Insulation, Windows, Doors, Roof, Sub Flooring, Flooring, Kitchen Cabinets, appliances,, Bathroom, Walls, tiles, Fireplaces, etc.

Must have 3 times of rental income. No eviction in the near past. No pets and Small family preferred.
4 bedroom 2 bath. Historic home TOTALLY RENOVATED, 100%! Please look at some before and after pictures at Zillow. Corner lot in quiet area of Dacula! Brand New Roof, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Septic Tank, bathrooms, kitchen with granite & top of the line appliances, sun room room, Hardwood floors through out! MUST SEE! Potential commercial property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 Bold spring rd have any available units?
2469 Bold spring rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2469 Bold spring rd have?
Some of 2469 Bold spring rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 Bold spring rd currently offering any rent specials?
2469 Bold spring rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 Bold spring rd pet-friendly?
No, 2469 Bold spring rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2469 Bold spring rd offer parking?
No, 2469 Bold spring rd does not offer parking.
Does 2469 Bold spring rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2469 Bold spring rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 Bold spring rd have a pool?
No, 2469 Bold spring rd does not have a pool.
Does 2469 Bold spring rd have accessible units?
No, 2469 Bold spring rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 Bold spring rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 Bold spring rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2469 Bold spring rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2469 Bold spring rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College