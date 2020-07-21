All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:40 PM

2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive

2454 Suwanee Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2454 Suwanee Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6586379 to view more pictures of this property. Spacious Tri-Level Townhouse in well-kept neighborhood complete w/amenities! Open floor plan with lots of natural light, NEW carpet and NEW interior paint. Spacious kitchen opens to the family room. New cooktop. Large Master Suite with high ceilings, Walk-in Closet & Bath. Big Secondary Bedrooms. Small separate Loft Area. Additional finished room on lower level perfect for Rec Room, Office or Living Space. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Hwys. Great School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive have any available units?
2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive offers parking.
Does 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive have a pool?
No, 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2454 SUWANEE POINTE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
