Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

NEW everything! Completely renovated! Including New AC, New window treatment throughout the house, New light fixtures throughout the house, carpet entire 2nd floor, New Hot Water heater, sod, 2018 - New roof, Guest 1/2 bathroom, faucet, toilet, Vanity, & mirror., New flooring 1st floor, New Kitchen, kitchen cabinet doors are soft close, Granite counters, faucet and New appliances, and recessed lighting!. Don't miss out on this one in a great school district.