2436 Morgan Estate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous, Almost New Home with Guest on Main!!! 4 Bedrooms 4 Full Baths with HUGE Loft upstairs! Open Family Room to Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Gourmet Kitchen with Over Sized Island, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances. All Hardwoods on Main except Guest Bedroom. Very Large Secondary Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets. Master Bedroom With Sitting Area. Huge, Flat Fenced in Backyard. Located within a few miles to Mall of Georgia w/tons of Shopping and Dining Options. Will be available first week of August.