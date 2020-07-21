All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2436 Morgan Estate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2436 Morgan Estate Drive
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

2436 Morgan Estate Drive

2436 Morgan Estate Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2436 Morgan Estate Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, Almost New Home with Guest on Main!!! 4 Bedrooms 4 Full Baths with HUGE Loft upstairs! Open Family Room to Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Gourmet Kitchen with Over Sized Island, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances. All Hardwoods on Main except Guest Bedroom. Very Large Secondary Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets. Master Bedroom With Sitting Area. Huge, Flat Fenced in Backyard. Located within a few miles to Mall of Georgia w/tons of Shopping and Dining Options. Will be available first week of August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive have any available units?
2436 Morgan Estate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive have?
Some of 2436 Morgan Estate Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Morgan Estate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Morgan Estate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Morgan Estate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2436 Morgan Estate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive offer parking?
No, 2436 Morgan Estate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Morgan Estate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive have a pool?
No, 2436 Morgan Estate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2436 Morgan Estate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Morgan Estate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Morgan Estate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 Morgan Estate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College