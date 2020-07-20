ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME! - Take a look at our beautiful town home. Great open foyer that leads to the dining room. Amazing cabinets and counter space in kitchen. Living room has high ceilings and amazing natural light. Bedrooms are perfect sizes. And the laundry room is upstairs.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have any available units?
2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have?
Some of 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.