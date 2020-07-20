All apartments in Gwinnett County
2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive

2415 Suwanee Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Suwanee Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME! - Take a look at our beautiful town home. Great open foyer that leads to the dining room. Amazing cabinets and counter space in kitchen. Living room has high ceilings and amazing natural light. Bedrooms are perfect sizes. And the laundry room is upstairs.

Call us today to view this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have any available units?
2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have?
Some of 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Suwanee Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
