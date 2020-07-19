2400 Suwanee Pointe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

2400 Suwanee Pointe Drive,Lawrenceville, GA 30043

**NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Enter this lovely end unit town home on the main level which has a living/dining room combination, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and stone counters, all appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and electric stove), 1/2 bath, access to the 1-car garage, with master bedroom and master bath on the main level. Upper level has an open loft area, a spare bedroom and full bath. Basement is mostly finished with a bonus room, spare bedroom and full bath. Mechanical room with washer/dryer hook-ups and room for storage. Landscaping is handled through the HOA.



Directions: Take (-85N to Exit 115 toward Lawrenceville, turn right onto Tech Center Parkway, then left into the Little Suwanee Pointe Subdivision, right on Suwanee Pointe Drive. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Rock Springs

Middle: Creekland

High: Collins Hill



Built 2004 Approx. 2,386 s/f