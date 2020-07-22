All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2352 Walnut Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2352 Walnut Tree Lane
Last updated April 18 2019 at 4:47 PM

2352 Walnut Tree Lane

2352 Walnut Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2352 Walnut Tree Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Beautiful, recently built 5 bedroom, 2 bath home. Just minutes from the Mall of Georgia in Buford. Quiet neighborhood with gorgeous community clubhouse with swimming and tennis facilities. Convenient to I-85 and GA Highway 20. From I-85 take exit 115(GA Hwy 20 exit) head West towards Mall of Georgia; take right on Mall of Georgia Boulevard; take right on Gravel Springs Road; travel 1-2 miles and turn right on Morgan Road(immediately after you cross over I-85); turn left into Mill Creek Plantation subdivision;first right; property is a few blocks down on the right

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Walnut Tree Lane have any available units?
2352 Walnut Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2352 Walnut Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Walnut Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Walnut Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2352 Walnut Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2352 Walnut Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 2352 Walnut Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2352 Walnut Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Walnut Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Walnut Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2352 Walnut Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Walnut Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2352 Walnut Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Walnut Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2352 Walnut Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2352 Walnut Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2352 Walnut Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College