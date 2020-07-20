2339 ONE WORLD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Location, Location, Location. A beautiful two story home nestled in a very quiet neighborhood at the cul-de-sac, Enjoy swim/tennis of neighborhood, sidewalks on both sides of the streets, this house features 4 beds 2.5 baths with a very open floor plan, fresh paint inside, brand new carpets, very nice backyard for gatherings and parties. Sought after Collins Hill High School , Very close to HWY 85, 985, Mall of GA restaurants & shopping centers, This is a must see! Listing agent is related to owner.