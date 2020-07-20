All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

2339 ONE WORLD Court

2339 One World Court · No Longer Available
Location

2339 One World Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location, Location, Location. A beautiful two story home nestled in a very quiet neighborhood at the cul-de-sac, Enjoy swim/tennis of neighborhood, sidewalks on both sides of the streets, this house features 4 beds 2.5 baths with a very open floor plan, fresh paint inside, brand new carpets, very nice backyard for gatherings and parties. Sought after Collins Hill High School , Very close to HWY 85, 985, Mall of GA restaurants & shopping centers, This is a must see! Listing agent is related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 ONE WORLD Court have any available units?
2339 ONE WORLD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2339 ONE WORLD Court have?
Some of 2339 ONE WORLD Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 ONE WORLD Court currently offering any rent specials?
2339 ONE WORLD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 ONE WORLD Court pet-friendly?
No, 2339 ONE WORLD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2339 ONE WORLD Court offer parking?
Yes, 2339 ONE WORLD Court offers parking.
Does 2339 ONE WORLD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 ONE WORLD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 ONE WORLD Court have a pool?
Yes, 2339 ONE WORLD Court has a pool.
Does 2339 ONE WORLD Court have accessible units?
No, 2339 ONE WORLD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 ONE WORLD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2339 ONE WORLD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2339 ONE WORLD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2339 ONE WORLD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
