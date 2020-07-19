2316 Copper Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

4 Bedroom Home by Lake Lanier - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in cul-de-sac.

stained deck with level yard. formal dining room and living room. kitchen with stained grade cabinetry and built in microwave. extra bonus bedroom. walk in closets.

2 Car Garage

Swim/Tennis Community



White Oak

Lanier MS & HS



----

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4523447)