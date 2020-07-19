All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2316 Copper Grove Lane

2316 Copper Grove Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Copper Grove Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
4 Bedroom Home by Lake Lanier - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in cul-de-sac.
stained deck with level yard. formal dining room and living room. kitchen with stained grade cabinetry and built in microwave. extra bonus bedroom. walk in closets.
2 Car Garage
Swim/Tennis Community

White Oak
Lanier MS & HS

For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4523447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Copper Grove Lane have any available units?
2316 Copper Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2316 Copper Grove Lane have?
Some of 2316 Copper Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Copper Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Copper Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Copper Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Copper Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2316 Copper Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Copper Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 2316 Copper Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Copper Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Copper Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Copper Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 2316 Copper Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2316 Copper Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Copper Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Copper Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Copper Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Copper Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
