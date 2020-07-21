2300 Park Estates Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Don't miss out on this HUGE craftsman-style, former model home. Elegant two-story entry foyer with hardwoods. Formal dining room. Open kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, breakfast area, breakfast bar, gas stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator & pantry. Oversized master on the main with a sitting room, huge walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with double vanity and separate tub & shower. Two-story, sunken fireside family room is ideal for gatherings and features sliding glass doors to the private patio which is perfecting for entertaining. 3 additional bedrooms are on