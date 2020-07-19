2283 chancery mill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Like NEW End Unit! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home with lots of windows and natural light flowing throughout the living space! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, island, pantry, and stainless appliances. Wide plank hardwoods in the kitchen and eating area. Cozy fireplace and built in bookshelves. Home features an over-sized Master suite with large walk in closet. Master bath has a custom glass shower and jetted tub! Home has a brand new AC and a 2 car garage! Short distance to the Mall of Georgia, additional shopping, and great restaurants!