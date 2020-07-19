All apartments in Gwinnett County
2283 chancery mill Lane

2283 Chancery Mill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2283 Chancery Mill Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Like NEW End Unit! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home with lots of windows and natural light flowing throughout the living space! Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, island, pantry, and stainless appliances. Wide plank hardwoods in the kitchen and eating area. Cozy fireplace and built in bookshelves. Home features an over-sized Master suite with large walk in closet. Master bath has a custom glass shower and jetted tub! Home has a brand new AC and a 2 car garage! Short distance to the Mall of Georgia, additional shopping, and great restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2283 chancery mill Lane have any available units?
2283 chancery mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2283 chancery mill Lane have?
Some of 2283 chancery mill Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2283 chancery mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2283 chancery mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2283 chancery mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2283 chancery mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2283 chancery mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2283 chancery mill Lane offers parking.
Does 2283 chancery mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2283 chancery mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2283 chancery mill Lane have a pool?
No, 2283 chancery mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2283 chancery mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 2283 chancery mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2283 chancery mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2283 chancery mill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2283 chancery mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2283 chancery mill Lane has units with air conditioning.
