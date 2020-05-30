2280 Spin Drift Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning move-in ready,End- Unit gleaming townhome close to everything! 3 levels of beautiful living space. Private Bedroom and full bath on 1st level with walkout to back patio! Main level features large kitchen open to bright great room! Full dining area as well! walk out from your great room to your back deck! Great for entertaining! Walk upstairs to your private over sized master suite with two closets. Master bath features separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms up with full bath.