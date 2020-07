Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Beauty in a Convenient location! - A Beauty in a Convenient location! The Home is Close to 78 & Stone Mountain. Excellent Condition, 2 Car Garage, Spacious Rooms , Breakfast Bar, Dining Room, Living Room with Fireplace, Close to Shopping. Ready for you now - This one won't Last. Pets considered, minimum $300 pet fee. Schools: Centerville ES, Shiloh MS, Shiloh HS. Viewings Can be Scheduled At www.rently.com



