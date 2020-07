Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the Peachtree Shoals subdivision.Highly sought-after Mountain View school district with a brick front homethat has a large kitchen and island in the center with like new appliances.Open floor plan to the family room makes the house very spacious. Largemaster bedroom with vaulted ceilings, his and her closets and large masterbath with separate vanities. Large bedrooms with nice carpet and roomyclosets.OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS 7/26/2020.