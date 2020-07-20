2245 Black Pebble Circle

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool media room

Gorgeous 10! 4 / 2.5 home with 2-story - A must see! Barley lived in. OPEN floor plan with beautiful HARDWOODS throughout the house.Staircase with Wrought Iron Spindles. Gourmet kitchen. One Ball Sink! Large Island, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Over-sized Master Bedroom. Master bath w/Double Vanity, tile floor with shower and tub. Large secondary rooms and closets. Media room with double doors! Modern, beautiful with the best finishes! Amenities include Pool, Basketball Court & Playground. Apply: https://apply.link/qtwv