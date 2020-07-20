All apartments in Gwinnett County
2245 Black Pebble Circle
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM

2245 Black Pebble Circle

2245 Black Pebble Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2245 Black Pebble Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Gorgeous 10! 4 / 2.5 home with 2-story - A must see! Barley lived in. OPEN floor plan with beautiful HARDWOODS throughout the house.Staircase with Wrought Iron Spindles. Gourmet kitchen. One Ball Sink! Large Island, Granite Counter-tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Over-sized Master Bedroom. Master bath w/Double Vanity, tile floor with shower and tub. Large secondary rooms and closets. Media room with double doors! Modern, beautiful with the best finishes! Amenities include Pool, Basketball Court & Playground. Apply: https://apply.link/qtwv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 Black Pebble Circle have any available units?
2245 Black Pebble Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2245 Black Pebble Circle have?
Some of 2245 Black Pebble Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 Black Pebble Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2245 Black Pebble Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 Black Pebble Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2245 Black Pebble Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2245 Black Pebble Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2245 Black Pebble Circle offers parking.
Does 2245 Black Pebble Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2245 Black Pebble Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 Black Pebble Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2245 Black Pebble Circle has a pool.
Does 2245 Black Pebble Circle have accessible units?
No, 2245 Black Pebble Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 Black Pebble Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 Black Pebble Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2245 Black Pebble Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2245 Black Pebble Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
