2202 Jasmine Glen Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Rare to find Mill Creek HS district. Hardwood floor on main and in Master b/r. Open floor main in kitchen overlooks into family room. All b/r are upstairs. Tons of natural light in the house. This home is located on corner lot w/t spacious backyard&side yard. Easy access to Hwy85&985. Just minutes from Mall of GA/Costco/Sam's Club. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. 15-20 minutes to Lake Lanier parks. Move in ready! Rare to find Mill Creek HS district. Hardwood floor on main and in Master b/r. Open floor main in kitchen overlooks into family room. All b/r are upstairs. Tons of natural light in the house. This home is located on corner lot w/t spacious backyard&side yard. Easy access to Hwy85&985. Just minutes from Mall of GA/Costco/Sams. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. 15-20 minutes to Lake Lanier parks. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have any available units?
2202 Jasmine Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have?
Some of 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Jasmine Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.