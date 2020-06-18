All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2202 Jasmine Glen Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:43 PM

2202 Jasmine Glen Drive

2202 Jasmine Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2202 Jasmine Glen Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Rare to find Mill Creek HS district. Hardwood floor on main and in Master b/r. Open floor main in kitchen overlooks into family room. All b/r are upstairs. Tons of natural light in the house. This home is located on corner lot w/t spacious backyard&side yard. Easy access to Hwy85&985. Just minutes from Mall of GA/Costco/Sam's Club. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. 15-20 minutes to Lake Lanier parks. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have any available units?
2202 Jasmine Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have?
Some of 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Jasmine Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2202 Jasmine Glen Drive has units with air conditioning.
