2202 Jasmine Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Rare to find Mill Creek HS district. Hardwood floor on main and in Master b/r. Open floor main in kitchen overlooks into family room. All b/r are upstairs. Tons of natural light in the house. This home is located on corner lot w/t spacious backyard&side yard. Easy access to Hwy85&985. Just minutes from Mall of GA/Costco/Sam's Club. Surrounded by shops and restaurants. 15-20 minutes to Lake Lanier parks. Move in ready!

