Gwinnett County, GA
2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019

2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest

2125 Eagle Nest Blf · No Longer Available
Location

2125 Eagle Nest Blf, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful home in charming neighborhood located in Lawrenceville! Main floor boasts separate formal living and dining rooms. Large kitchen has a breakfast area and breakfast bar, along with view to spacious Family room. Master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower and bath tub. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet with plenty of hanging and storage space. Great backyard/patio. Roomy 2-car garage.

This home will be available on or around 9/17/18.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest have any available units?
2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest have?
Some of 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest offers parking.
Does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest have a pool?
No, 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 Eagle Nest Bluff Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
