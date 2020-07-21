2120 Prickly Pear Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This beautiful home has lots to offer! The kitchen has granite counter tops with a veggie sink. Open to a spacious family room with heated tile floors and a fireplace. This home features an elegant LR & DR. The laundry room is large with custom cabinets. Upstairs is roomy with 5 bedrooms. The gorgeous Master BR has an en-suitebathroom w/ dual sinks, a jetted tub and separate shower. The backyard features a beautiful covered porch. Basement has its own entrance with a full kitchen and bath w/ 2 more rooms for guests or storage.