Gwinnett County, GA
2120 Prickly Pear Walk
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM

2120 Prickly Pear Walk

2120 Prickly Pear Walk · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Prickly Pear Walk, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
This beautiful home has lots to offer! The kitchen has granite counter tops with a veggie sink. Open to a spacious family room with heated tile floors and a fireplace. This home features an elegant LR & DR. The laundry room is large with custom cabinets. Upstairs is roomy with 5 bedrooms. The gorgeous Master BR has an en-suitebathroom w/ dual sinks, a jetted tub and separate shower. The backyard features a beautiful covered porch. Basement has its own entrance with a full kitchen and bath w/ 2 more rooms for guests or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk have any available units?
2120 Prickly Pear Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk have?
Some of 2120 Prickly Pear Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Prickly Pear Walk currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Prickly Pear Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Prickly Pear Walk pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Prickly Pear Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Prickly Pear Walk offers parking.
Does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Prickly Pear Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk have a pool?
No, 2120 Prickly Pear Walk does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk have accessible units?
No, 2120 Prickly Pear Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Prickly Pear Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Prickly Pear Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Prickly Pear Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
