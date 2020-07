Amenities

Two story traditional home in excellent neighborhood! Hardwoods throughout the main level. Main level also features a dining room and family room with fireplace. Spacious, bright kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. The second level boasts a huge master suite with sitting area that could serve as a home office. Fenced backyard and 2 car garage.