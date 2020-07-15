All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2090 Lily Valley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2090 Lily Valley Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

2090 Lily Valley Dr

2090 Lily Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2090 Lily Valley Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3/2.5 Craftsman situated in the quiet community of Garden Gate in Lawrenceville. This 2-story home sits on a level lot and had a covered porch and separate foyer with sitting area that opens to the kitchen and family room. The home has great features that include granite counters, Stainless Steel and appliances, a full-sized washer/dryer, gas grill, kitchen pass-thru, fresh paint, high ceilings, updated lighting, and a 2-car garage. There is a separate dining room with access to the private back patio and family room with a fireplace. On the upper level is a large master with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a makeup area on the vanity, a garden tub, a glassed shower, and a private water closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a hall bath that has a cherry vanity with granite and a tub/shower combo. WE are seeking tenants interested in a 2 year lease and wanting to put down roots in this community. Small pet ok with $75 monthly pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2090 Lily Valley Dr have any available units?
2090 Lily Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2090 Lily Valley Dr have?
Some of 2090 Lily Valley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2090 Lily Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2090 Lily Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2090 Lily Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2090 Lily Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2090 Lily Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2090 Lily Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 2090 Lily Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2090 Lily Valley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2090 Lily Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 2090 Lily Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2090 Lily Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2090 Lily Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2090 Lily Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2090 Lily Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2090 Lily Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2090 Lily Valley Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College