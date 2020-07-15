2090 Lily Valley Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 3/2.5 Craftsman situated in the quiet community of Garden Gate in Lawrenceville. This 2-story home sits on a level lot and had a covered porch and separate foyer with sitting area that opens to the kitchen and family room. The home has great features that include granite counters, Stainless Steel and appliances, a full-sized washer/dryer, gas grill, kitchen pass-thru, fresh paint, high ceilings, updated lighting, and a 2-car garage. There is a separate dining room with access to the private back patio and family room with a fireplace. On the upper level is a large master with a huge walk-in closet, dual sinks and a makeup area on the vanity, a garden tub, a glassed shower, and a private water closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms that share a hall bath that has a cherry vanity with granite and a tub/shower combo. WE are seeking tenants interested in a 2 year lease and wanting to put down roots in this community. Small pet ok with $75 monthly pet rent.