Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 1st ... One Level Open Concept with Excellent Access to I-85, Restaurants, Shopping and Other Lifestyle Amenities. Four Bedrooms, Vaulted and Spacious, Cottage White Kitchen, Updated Lighting, Fenced Backyard with Patio and Privacy. This One Checks the Boxes ... Open Concept, Yes ... One Level, Yes ... Access for Living, Yes! Call for Appointment Today.