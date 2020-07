Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This Beautiful brick front home in Stonebrook Subdv is a larger fl plan

that offers 5 large bdrms, 3 full Baths & a 1 half BA on the main level.

This floorplan is perfect for a growing family & has been newly painted

inside & out. Tile flooring & granite counter in kitchen, 2 lg decks that

are perfect for entertaining. Separate DR & LR w/ a stone FP & Hardwood

fls on main. Master has trey ceiling, dbl vanity, sep shower & garden tub. Top-Rated +++ Schools. Must see!