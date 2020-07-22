All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 194 Friars Head Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
194 Friars Head Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

194 Friars Head Dr

194 Friars Head Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

194 Friars Head Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/33bc23f00e ----
Gorgeous 3bd/2.5ba Traditional in Great Neighborhood & School District

Pristine move in ready 3bd/2,5 ba home in the highly sought after N.Gwinnett High school district - Townsend Creek Subdivision. Brand new HVAC! Open concept kitchen & family room w/soaring ceilings. Recent updates include hardwoods throughout main level, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, SS appliances & lighting.

Upstairs features a spacious master & en-suite with tray ceilings, huge master bath with two separate skinks, amazingly HUGE closet, nice soaking tub and huge mirrors.

Two additional bedrooms have ceiling fans, nice closets and lots of sun.

Private, fenced backyard includes a new deck w/ lots of space for entertaining. Great level yard. Two car garage.

Swim/tennis community.

Schools
Riverside Elementary
Lanier Middle School
North Gwinnett High School

Tenant Requirements

For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, s where ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. comes in and, gives property owners seasoned business professionals who know how to manage expenses and maximize profits, who are willing to take calls 24/7 and handle emergencies, focus on growing owner income, marketing and maintaining properties, doing accounting and making sure that the tenants are happy and owners are satisfied. Why would you ask?

Because we are investors just like you, with that being said, we bring real estate, construction and business experience to the table. We have successfully managed properties since 2008 and have refined the property management process utilizing some of the latest technologies in combination with tried and true techniques of construction and Suwanee property management.

ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. is comprised of seasoned professionals, specialists in their fields such as a licensed builder, a managing broker with over 20 years of experience who knows the Suwanee real estate market like the back of his hand, a property manager who is also a business expert that knows how to bring together the people, set up and manage the processes and position the product to the appropriate level to minimize costs and maximize revenue. Of course our support team of office manager, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel and property managers completes the picture with dedication, knowledge and expertise.

ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. gives you a peace of mind knowing that professionals are taking care of your property without disturbing your daily life, so you can enjoy the things, and people, most important to you, while being assured that everything is being done to maximize your revenue from your investment.

#Suwanee property management companies,
#Suwanee property management company,
#Suwanee property management services,
#Suwanee rental property management,
#Suwanee property management company,
#Suwanee property management services,
#homes for rent in Suwanee GA,
#rental houses for rent in Suwanee GA,
#rental homes for rent in Suwanee GA,
#Suwanee GA homes for rent,
#Suwanee GA houses for rent,
#Suwanee GA rental homes,
#houses for rent in Suwanee GA,
#homes for rent in Suwanee GA,
#rental houses for rent in Suwanee GA,
#rental homes for rent in Suwanee GA,
#Suwanee homes for rent,
#single family rentals Suwanee GA
#single family rentals GA

1 Years

Disposal
Fence
Pool
Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Friars Head Dr have any available units?
194 Friars Head Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 194 Friars Head Dr have?
Some of 194 Friars Head Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Friars Head Dr currently offering any rent specials?
194 Friars Head Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Friars Head Dr pet-friendly?
No, 194 Friars Head Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 194 Friars Head Dr offer parking?
Yes, 194 Friars Head Dr offers parking.
Does 194 Friars Head Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Friars Head Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Friars Head Dr have a pool?
Yes, 194 Friars Head Dr has a pool.
Does 194 Friars Head Dr have accessible units?
No, 194 Friars Head Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Friars Head Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Friars Head Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Friars Head Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 194 Friars Head Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College