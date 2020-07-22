194 Friars Head Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous 3bd/2.5ba Traditional in Great Neighborhood & School District



Pristine move in ready 3bd/2,5 ba home in the highly sought after N.Gwinnett High school district - Townsend Creek Subdivision. Brand new HVAC! Open concept kitchen & family room w/soaring ceilings. Recent updates include hardwoods throughout main level, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, SS appliances & lighting.



Upstairs features a spacious master & en-suite with tray ceilings, huge master bath with two separate skinks, amazingly HUGE closet, nice soaking tub and huge mirrors.



Two additional bedrooms have ceiling fans, nice closets and lots of sun.



Private, fenced backyard includes a new deck w/ lots of space for entertaining. Great level yard. Two car garage.



Swim/tennis community.



Riverside Elementary

Lanier Middle School

North Gwinnett High School



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, s where ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. comes in and, gives property owners seasoned business professionals who know how to manage expenses and maximize profits, who are willing to take calls 24/7 and handle emergencies, focus on growing owner income, marketing and maintaining properties, doing accounting and making sure that the tenants are happy and owners are satisfied. Why would you ask?



Because we are investors just like you, with that being said, we bring real estate, construction and business experience to the table. We have successfully managed properties since 2008 and have refined the property management process utilizing some of the latest technologies in combination with tried and true techniques of construction and Suwanee property management.



ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. is comprised of seasoned professionals, specialists in their fields such as a licensed builder, a managing broker with over 20 years of experience who knows the Suwanee real estate market like the back of his hand, a property manager who is also a business expert that knows how to bring together the people, set up and manage the processes and position the product to the appropriate level to minimize costs and maximize revenue. Of course our support team of office manager, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel and property managers completes the picture with dedication, knowledge and expertise.



ALH|Podland Realty & Rental Homes Property Management. gives you a peace of mind knowing that professionals are taking care of your property without disturbing your daily life, so you can enjoy the things, and people, most important to you, while being assured that everything is being done to maximize your revenue from your investment.



