Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace range

Large home with storage shed in backyard. Plenty of room for everyone! Kitchen has island, pantry, granite countertops and breakfast area. Master bedroom has sitting room with fireplace. Master bath has his and her sinks, a vanity, large closet off of bathroom, separate linen closet standup shower, and separate tub. Lovely backyard for the kids to play or for gatherings.