Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Perfectly maintained brick home in Prospect Creek Subdivision - Mountain View High School district. Beautiful hardwoods, master on main with large master bath, two additional bedrooms with a jack and jill back on main, and third bedroom upstairs. Open, airy floor plan, with separate living room, dining room, great room, and enclosed patio for tons of living area. Kitchen has granite countertops and stained cabinets. Quick application process and available ASAP for move in.