1742 Campbell Ives Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1742 Campbell Ives Court Lawrenceville, GA 30045.



This home does not accept housing voucher.



Enter this lovely home into a 2 story foyer with wood floors. Main level features separate living, dining room, powder room, spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast area with access to a back patio, hall to a 2 car garage, family room with ceiling fan and fireplace. The upper level features three spacious bedrooms, hall has a full bath, a spacious laundry room with W/D connections, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, master bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combination and nice walk-in closet. Lots of storage under upstairs off laundry room. Very nice fenced backyard lot in a cul-de-sac.



Directions: From Atlanta, take I-85 North to Hwy 316 North. Turn right onto Harbins Road. Turn right onto Alcovy Road, then left onto Campbell Road, then left again into the Campbell Crossing subdivision. Take the 1st left, then a right onto Campbell Ives Court. The home is located in the cul-de-sac.



Approximate Size: 2500 sq ft