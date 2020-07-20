All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

1742 Campbell Ives Ct

1742 Campbell Ives Court · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Campbell Ives Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1742 Campbell Ives Court Lawrenceville, GA 30045.

This home does not accept housing voucher.

Enter this lovely home into a 2 story foyer with wood floors. Main level features separate living, dining room, powder room, spacious kitchen with all appliances, breakfast area with access to a back patio, hall to a 2 car garage, family room with ceiling fan and fireplace. The upper level features three spacious bedrooms, hall has a full bath, a spacious laundry room with W/D connections, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, master bath with dual vanities, tub/shower combination and nice walk-in closet. Lots of storage under upstairs off laundry room. Very nice fenced backyard lot in a cul-de-sac.

Directions: From Atlanta, take I-85 North to Hwy 316 North. Turn right onto Harbins Road. Turn right onto Alcovy Road, then left onto Campbell Road, then left again into the Campbell Crossing subdivision. Take the 1st left, then a right onto Campbell Ives Court. The home is located in the cul-de-sac.

Approximate Size: 2500 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct have any available units?
1742 Campbell Ives Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct have?
Some of 1742 Campbell Ives Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Campbell Ives Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Campbell Ives Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Campbell Ives Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Campbell Ives Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Campbell Ives Ct offers parking.
Does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Campbell Ives Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct have a pool?
No, 1742 Campbell Ives Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct have accessible units?
No, 1742 Campbell Ives Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Campbell Ives Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Campbell Ives Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1742 Campbell Ives Ct has units with air conditioning.
