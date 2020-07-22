All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1736 Lansing Bluff Walk
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

1736 Lansing Bluff Walk

1736 Lansing Bluff Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1736 Lansing Bluff Walk, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
END UNIT TOWNHOME luxury smart new town-home located in Sought after Collins Hill school district, This SMART HOME will keep you connected to the most advanced technology: smart lock, wifi Tstat, video doorbell, Living rm w/fireplace view to kitchen, oversized Granite Island, backsplash, SS appliances, Refrigerator, recessed Lighting, walk-in pantry. Hardwood flooring on main. Master suite w/trey ceiling, wic, Private Master bath w garden tub and shower. Good Size secondary rooms. Convenient to interstates, restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk have any available units?
1736 Lansing Bluff Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk have?
Some of 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Lansing Bluff Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk offers parking.
Does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk have a pool?
No, 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk have accessible units?
No, 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 Lansing Bluff Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College