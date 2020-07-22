1736 Lansing Bluff Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

END UNIT TOWNHOME luxury smart new town-home located in Sought after Collins Hill school district, This SMART HOME will keep you connected to the most advanced technology: smart lock, wifi Tstat, video doorbell, Living rm w/fireplace view to kitchen, oversized Granite Island, backsplash, SS appliances, Refrigerator, recessed Lighting, walk-in pantry. Hardwood flooring on main. Master suite w/trey ceiling, wic, Private Master bath w garden tub and shower. Good Size secondary rooms. Convenient to interstates, restaurants and shopping.