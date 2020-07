Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

For more information, contact Min Gao at (678) 770-0710. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6509311 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful home in cul de sac in an established neighborhood, a swim and tennis community with sot after Collins Hill High School. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths sitting on a full finished basement. The house is recently renovated and has new paint, new counter tops and new carpet.