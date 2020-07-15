All apartments in Gwinnett County
1654 Oak Trace Circle
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

1654 Oak Trace Circle

1654 Oak Trace Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1654 Oak Trace Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30017

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 4BDR/2.5 BTH home in sought after Grayson School Cluster! The home features an open floor plan with stylish kitchen, master on main with double trey ceiling, master bath w/ dual vanity & deep Jacuzzi tub, oversized 4th BDR, 2 story living room w/ marble fire place, & is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street w/ ready to enjoy yard space w/ fruit trees in backyard. Roof is within 5 years of age. Located in desirable neighborhood off Grayson Highway. Close to shopping, dining, parks and recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Oak Trace Circle have any available units?
1654 Oak Trace Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1654 Oak Trace Circle have?
Some of 1654 Oak Trace Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Oak Trace Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Oak Trace Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Oak Trace Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Oak Trace Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1654 Oak Trace Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Oak Trace Circle offers parking.
Does 1654 Oak Trace Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Oak Trace Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Oak Trace Circle have a pool?
No, 1654 Oak Trace Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Oak Trace Circle have accessible units?
No, 1654 Oak Trace Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Oak Trace Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 Oak Trace Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Oak Trace Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Oak Trace Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
