1654 Oak Trace Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4BDR/2.5 BTH home in sought after Grayson School Cluster! The home features an open floor plan with stylish kitchen, master on main with double trey ceiling, master bath w/ dual vanity & deep Jacuzzi tub, oversized 4th BDR, 2 story living room w/ marble fire place, & is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street w/ ready to enjoy yard space w/ fruit trees in backyard. Roof is within 5 years of age. Located in desirable neighborhood off Grayson Highway. Close to shopping, dining, parks and recreation.