Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Established, quiet, family friendly community. Close to everything. Hardwood floors and carpets throughout. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home boasts crown molding, archways, and beautiful design. Garage opens to mud room/laundry area. Open flowing main floor with kitchen space full of light from sliding doors that open to a patio. High ceilings and fireplace make the family room a perfect place to entertain. Spacious master and 2 other bedrooms make this home a great place to live.