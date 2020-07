Amenities

Charming Cape Cod with 4 plus bedrooms. Large Bonus Room, can be used for office, playroom, man cave, extra family room, whatever works for you. Large fenced in back yard, close to Hwy 78, schools, fire department, shopping and restaurants. Master on Main, large great room with fireplace. All new paint and flooring, ready to move into. Must supply proof of net income 3 x's the rent, no evictions, no criminal background and good rental history.