All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1467 Arnold Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1467 Arnold Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:50 PM

1467 Arnold Drive

1467 Arnold Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1467 Arnold Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month FREE! Apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th to get October for FREE! Beautiful 3BR 2BA home with a covered porch and large family room w/fireplace is so inviting! A cute eat-in kitchen, nice sized bedrooms and baths throughout. A walk-in closet w/built-in closet system provides great organization! Love the back deck for BBQ gatherings! Act quickly before this one flies away! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

High school: Mountain View High School
Middle school: Twin Rivers Middle School
Elementary school: Woodward Mill Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Arnold Drive have any available units?
1467 Arnold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1467 Arnold Drive have?
Some of 1467 Arnold Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Arnold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Arnold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Arnold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1467 Arnold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1467 Arnold Drive offer parking?
No, 1467 Arnold Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1467 Arnold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1467 Arnold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Arnold Drive have a pool?
No, 1467 Arnold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1467 Arnold Drive have accessible units?
No, 1467 Arnold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Arnold Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1467 Arnold Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1467 Arnold Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1467 Arnold Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College