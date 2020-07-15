1467 Arnold Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month FREE! Apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th to get October for FREE! Beautiful 3BR 2BA home with a covered porch and large family room w/fireplace is so inviting! A cute eat-in kitchen, nice sized bedrooms and baths throughout. A walk-in closet w/built-in closet system provides great organization! Love the back deck for BBQ gatherings! Act quickly before this one flies away! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



High school: Mountain View High School

Middle school: Twin Rivers Middle School

Elementary school: Woodward Mill Elementary School

