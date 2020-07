1465 Leisure Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

ELEGANT 2 STORY BRICK FRONT HOME W/ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH. 2 STORY HARDWOOD FLOOR FOYER LOOKS UPON THE ARCHES SEPARATING THE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM. FLIP THE SWITCH TO TURN ON THE COZY GAS LOG FIREPLACE IN THE FAMILY ROOM. THE KITCHEN IS A COOKS DREAM WITH THE ABUNDANCE OF STAINED CABINETS, GAS OVEN, DISHWASHER, BREAKFAST BAR, AND PANTRY. THE SUNNY BREAKFAST AREA VIEWS THE FENCED BACKYARD. THE MASTER SUITE FEATURES A GARDEN TUB, DOUBLE VAN., SEP. SHOWER, AND HUGE CLOSET. 3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UP. PROPERTY SOLD AS IS. SWIM/TENNIS NEIGHBORHOOD. BROOKWOOD SCHOOLS!