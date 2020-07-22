All apartments in Gwinnett County
1410 Shady Cove Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

1410 Shady Cove Lane

1410 Shady Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Shady Cove Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Move in ready! Immaculate,well maintained Fresh paint home on corner lot with beautiful outdoor living spaces!Fire pit,professional landscaping,privacy fence, Front&Back Irrigation.Updates everywhere,gorgeous kitchen with pull-out shelves inside cabinets,granite counter tops,SS appliances(New Refrigerator). Hardwood floors throughout entire home.Owner has replaced heating/ac units, water heater, roof and insulated windows.Landlord is living in the Basement (Separate door and way with no connection to upstairs).Rent include All utilities(Landlord will pay all utilities)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Shady Cove Lane have any available units?
1410 Shady Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1410 Shady Cove Lane have?
Some of 1410 Shady Cove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Shady Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Shady Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Shady Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Shady Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1410 Shady Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 1410 Shady Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Shady Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 Shady Cove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Shady Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 1410 Shady Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Shady Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 1410 Shady Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Shady Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Shady Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Shady Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1410 Shady Cove Lane has units with air conditioning.
